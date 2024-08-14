Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,219. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

