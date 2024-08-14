Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $786,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 751,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,633. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.