Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.54. The stock had a trading volume of 85,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $160.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

