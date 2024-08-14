Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 11,539 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS DFIC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. 674,734 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

