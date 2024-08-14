Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 3,577 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

