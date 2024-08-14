Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 194.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAVA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CAVA stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,657. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 3.27. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $98.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.