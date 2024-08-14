Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,174 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 844,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 143,560 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 400,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 356,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFIP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

