Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSMD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,750,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 79,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. 27,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,511. The stock has a market cap of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $41.35.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

