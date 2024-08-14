Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 423,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,195. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

