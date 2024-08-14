Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.57. 320,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,376. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

