Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 544,342 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,488,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,022,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
XMHQ traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. 168,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.