Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

INTC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,345,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,889,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

