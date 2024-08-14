Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 3%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.78. 9,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,141,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $876.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Green Plains's revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $191,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

