Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Up 0.9 %

UKW stock opened at GBX 144.13 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.23. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52-week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.40 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

