Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greencoat UK Wind Stock Up 0.9 %
UKW stock opened at GBX 144.13 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.23. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52-week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.40 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 14.31.
Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencoat UK Wind
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.