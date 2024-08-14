GSK plc Announces Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:GSK)

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,594 ($20.35) on Wednesday. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,340 ($17.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,418.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,555.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,636.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.07) to GBX 1,900 ($24.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.03) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.81) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($24.90) to GBX 1,850 ($23.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.06).

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,191.06). Insiders acquired 462 shares of company stock valued at $744,868 in the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

