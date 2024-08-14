Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.39, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 256.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of HOFV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 7,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,072. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
