Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.39, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 256.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of HOFV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 7,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,072. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.