Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hallador Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $6.05 on Monday. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

