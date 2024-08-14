Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of HNRG opened at $6.05 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

