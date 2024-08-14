Halliburton to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

