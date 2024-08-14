Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1351 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Hang Seng Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.
About Hang Seng Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Seng Bank
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Microsoft Stock: Is Now The Time To Be Greedy?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.