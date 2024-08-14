Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1351 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

