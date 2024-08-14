Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,020 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.52. 1,003,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.