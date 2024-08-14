Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.