Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DMXF traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,427. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $71.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $670.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.