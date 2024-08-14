Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.3% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. 5,785,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,233,236. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

