Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 233,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 672,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 0.19.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

