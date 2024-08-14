Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 407,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,126,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 158.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

