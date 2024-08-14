HC Wainwright Comments on Alector, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alector in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Alector has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,657.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $245,586. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alector by 89.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

