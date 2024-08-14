HC Wainwright Comments on Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of MIRM opened at $41.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.