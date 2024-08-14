HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRTS. Maxim Group increased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Sensus Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $95,016.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 93,511 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.