HC Wainwright Weighs in on Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST opened at $3.92 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.