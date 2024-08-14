H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HEES traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 93,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,792. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

