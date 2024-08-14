H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Given New $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

HEES has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

