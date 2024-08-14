Head-To-Head Analysis: CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) versus Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) and CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CERo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prime Medicine and CERo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $591,000.00 871.29 -$198.13 million ($2.17) -1.98 CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CERo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prime Medicine.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prime Medicine and CERo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 1 10 0 2.91 CERo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prime Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 242.66%. Given Prime Medicine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than CERo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and CERo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -94.21% -74.52% CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -23.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats CERo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine



Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CERo Therapeutics



CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

