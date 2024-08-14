Head-To-Head Survey: Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) versus Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $1.61 million $0.65 20.48 Pathfinder Bancorp $42.55 million 1.74 $9.29 million $1.42 11.08

Profitability

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 11.16% 7.41% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Touchstone Bankshares and Pathfinder Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pathfinder Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp beats Touchstone Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; and digital banking, treasury, wealth management, and financial planning services. It has branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.