Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.09 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $35.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00035622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,865,137,887 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,865,137,887.051346 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05415299 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $35,285,344.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

