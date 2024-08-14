Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,328.14% and a negative return on equity of 297.49%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of HSDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,762. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.