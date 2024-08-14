Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,328.14% and a negative return on equity of 297.49%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share.
Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of HSDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,762. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Helius Medical Technologies
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.