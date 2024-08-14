Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 297.49% and a negative net margin of 1,328.14%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share.
Helius Medical Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %
HSDT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 29,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.60. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $13.43.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
