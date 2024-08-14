Hendley & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Chubb by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Up 1.7 %

CB stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,115. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.26 and its 200-day moving average is $256.86. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $277.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

