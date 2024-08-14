Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $199.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day moving average is $193.20. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $224.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,123,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3,404.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after buying an additional 249,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

