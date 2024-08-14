Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 2,100

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.
HIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.54) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.11) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,250 ($28.73).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
