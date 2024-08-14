Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 2,100

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

HIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.54) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.11) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,250 ($28.73).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIK

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,989 ($25.40) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711 ($21.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,216 ($28.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,968.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,905 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,911.94.

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.