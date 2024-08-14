HLS Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

HLS opened at C$3.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$102.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.05. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$3.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.52.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

