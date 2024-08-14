holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.73 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $22,070.64 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.48 or 0.04461440 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,297,213 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00193928 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $28,959.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

