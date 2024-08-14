Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Short Interest Update

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the July 15th total of 1,318,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.0 days.
Huadian Power International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HPIFF remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. Huadian Power International has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.
About Huadian Power International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huadian Power International
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Huadian Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huadian Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.