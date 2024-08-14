Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Short Interest Update

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the July 15th total of 1,318,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.0 days.

Huadian Power International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HPIFF remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. Huadian Power International has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Get Huadian Power International alerts:

About Huadian Power International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Huadian Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huadian Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.