HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.31

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $19.88. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 27,130 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 5.9 %

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,123 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 54.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 70.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

