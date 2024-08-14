IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.31

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMGGet Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.31, with a volume of 1451801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.

Several brokerages have commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

