IG Group (LON:IGG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,065 ($13.60) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.77) to GBX 1,100 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 985.40 ($12.58).

Shares of IGG traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 955.50 ($12.20). 1,269,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,123. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 955.50 ($12.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 851.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 775.83.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £210,100.80 ($268,259.45). Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

