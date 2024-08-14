Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 32,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

