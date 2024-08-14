Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07, Zacks reports.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:INDP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
About Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
