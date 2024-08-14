Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 884.7% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance

IDCBY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

