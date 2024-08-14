Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,695 shares of company stock worth $3,349,275. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.73. The company had a trading volume of 83,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $130.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

